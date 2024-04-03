Georgia News

Seton Hall advances to NIT championship game for the first time since winning the tourney in 1953

Led by Al-Amir Dawes' 20 points, the Seton Hall Pirates defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 84-67 on Tuesday in the NIT
Seton Hall guard Jaquan Sanders celebrates at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. Seton Hall won 84-67. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Al-Amir Dawes scored 20 points, Dre Davis had 19 points and nine rebounds in a return to his hometown, and No. 1 seed Seton Hall routed fourth-seeded Georgia 84-67 on Tuesday night to advance to the NIT championship game for the first time since winning it in 1953.

Seton Hall (24-12) will battle Indiana State (32-6) on Thursday in front of the Sycamores' home-state crowd.

Kadary Richmond added 15 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals for Seton Hall. Jaden Bediako had 14 points and seven boards, and Jaquan Sanders scored 11.

Silas Demary Jr. finished with 19 points, four assists and two blocks for the Bulldogs (20-17). Noah Thomasson added 10 points and RJ Melendez had nine.

Seton Hall started the game on an 18-3 run and led by at least nine points the rest of the way. Seton Hall’s largest lead reached 24, 62-38, with 13:22 left in the second half.

Seton Hall, which has won four straight games against SEC opponents, is playing in the month of April for the first time since its NCAA national championship game appearance against Michigan in 1989.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

