Service commission map would bar Democrat's challenge

“You could have moved six counties, while they did 40 to get to where they did," Durand said. “That's why I think I was targeted.”

Senate Majority Leader John Kennedy, a Macon Republican sponsoring the bill, told committee members Wednesday that all five commissioners had consulted on the map and were recommending the new plan.

Commission President Tricia Pridemore, a Marietta Republican, also said all five commissioners “looked at” their districts before the map was introduced. Echols denied that in a text, writing that he was “fine with the old or new map districts.”

“I did not see the map until the day after it was released," Echols wrote.

Kennedy defended the maps as necessitated by population shifts. Lawmakers have to redraw district lines every 10 years after the U.S. Census.

Residents in Gwinnett County, as well as in 10 middle Georgia counties, including Bibb and Houston, would go 10 years without being able to run for a commission seat under the proposed changes. The middle Georgia counties were drawn into Republican Commissioner Jason Shaw's District 1. Both Shaw and McDonald won reelection in 2020, meaning their seats won't be on the ballot until 2026. Echols was last on the ballot in the current District 2 in 2016.

Sen. Nikki Merritt, a Grayson Democrat, said the new map is unfair to Gwinnett voters. She criticized the decision to redraw it as part of a pattern by Republicans, who have also used their legislative majority to intervene and redraw county commission and school board districts in a number of Democratic-majority counties.

“This drawing of the Public Service Commission map went through no process. It's not transparent, it's just one senator deciding to take out an opponent for a Republican incumbent,” Merritt said.

Kennedy did not immediately respond to a request for comment made through the state Senate press office.

It's not clear if new districts will last an entire decade until the next census. A group of Black voters in Fulton County has sued to overturn the system of statewide elections, saying that it unfairly dilutes the votes of African Americans.

The group is asking a judge to order the state to allow only voters of a district to choose their commissioner and to draw at least one majority-Black district. The U.S. Department of Justice joined the suit on behalf of the plaintiffs in June. In a January ruling that mostly favored the plaintiffs, U.S. District Judge Steven Grimberg said the case should go to trial, but no date has been scheduled.

