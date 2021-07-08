ajc logo
September sentencing in military transportation bribery case

July 8, 2021
A September sentencing date has been set in New Orleans for a Georgia businessman in connection with a bribery case involving military transportation contracts

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A September sentencing date has been set in New Orleans for a Georgia businessman in connection with a bribery case involving military transportation contracts.

Darrel Fitzpatrick pleaded guilty in January. Prosecutors said that in 2019 he agreed to pay kickbacks totaling $250,000 to a civilian employee of the United States Marines Corps Marine Forces Reserves Distribution Management Office in New Orleans.

Prosecutors said the bribery scheme resulted in nearly $2 million in contracts being corruptly awarded to businesses associated with Fitzpatrick. The former employee, Erik Martin, pleaded guilty earlier in the year and has been sentenced to 45 months in prison.

Fitzpatrick, who according to court records was born in 1990 and also went by the name Patrick Fields, will be sentenced on Sept. 16, according to a document filed in federal court Wednesday.

