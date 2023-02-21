Sentencing for ex-Georgia sheriff pushed back to March

Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill was scheduled for sentencing in federal court in Atlanta on Feb. 28, court records show. But that date has been pushed to 9:30 a.m. on March 14, WXIA-TV reported.

Hill was convicted in October of violating the constitutional rights of six Clayton County inmates by forcing them into restraint chairs for hours at a time with little provocation. He faces up to 10 years on each count.