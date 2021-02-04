Senators seek raises for troopers, more public health money

Senators also propose more high-level administrative help at the department. Adding to money the House already proposed, lawmakers would add $486,000 to pay for a chief medical officer, deputy commissioner, chief data officer, senior programmer and financial manager.

In additional to Kemp's proposal to use existing funds to pay for 10% raises for correctional and juvenile detention officers, the Senate proposes shifting around about $6 million to increase pay for some state troopers and other Department of Public Safety employees. Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Blake Tillery said the money would let Public Safety Commissioner Chris Wright pay incentives for educational achievements and create new ranks, like master trooper, to alleviate the current situation where some troopers top out in pay.

“It would create a ladder, not a cliff," said Tillery, a Vidalia Republican.

Senators would add $3 million to subsidize the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta, covering some of the convention center's losses in the last year. Senators would also add another $1.25 million to subsidize the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry, bringing the increased subsidy proposed by lawmakers to $3 million.

Senators would add another $1 million to the amount proposed by the House to buy school buses, bringing the total to $39.6 million, enough for a projected 513 buses.

Thursday's spending plan would also appropriate another $7.5 million to the emergency fund that Kemp controls.

To finance the increases, senators would shift $7 million from state standardized testing and $8 million from the program that pays for high school students to take college dual enrollment courses. Tillery said that money isn't needed, with demand for dual enrollment courses down.

Senators would spend about $675,000 more on legislative operations and Lt. Gov Geoff Duncan's office, and an additional $539,000 for public libraries to buy books and other materials.

