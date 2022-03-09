Senate rejects bill loosening Georgia's hands-free cell law

Sen. Frank Ginn, a Danielsville Republican, pushed Senate Bill 203, saying that it's time to recognize that the state's current hands-free law has “made criminals out of our folks." He said that people looking at phones while at a “full and complete stop” or pulled over on the side of the road should be a low priority for police.

“We don’t want those people out there driving and being distracted," Ginn told senators. "But if you’re in a complete and full stop, your car is is not endangering anybody.”