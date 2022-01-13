Senate panel advances constitutional noncitizen voting ban

The measure has been debated before in the legislature, but Miller's support is giving it an additional push in the Senate. It's one of several pieces of legislation designed to appeal to conservatives that Miller is backing as he competes in a Republican primary for lieutenant governor against candidates including state Sen. Burt Jones of Jackson, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Recently, New York City decided legal permanent residents could vote in city elections. That law is being challenged in court. Two Vermont cities and nine Maryland cities allow noncitizens to vote in local elections, while San Francisco allows noncitizens parents of students to vote in school board elections.

Such moves would currently be illegal under Georgia state law.

Opponents, including Cindy Battles of the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda, say the measure will scapegoat Georgia's growing immigrant communities.

“The message is, one, that there’s voter fraud, widespread voter fraud, two, that that widespread voter fraud was committed by certain people," Battles told the committee Thursday. “It perpetuates a lie that has been told over and over again with no data to prove it.”

There are few allegations of voting in Georgia by people who are not American citizens. The State Election Board in 2021 fined a Gwinnett County woman $500, saying she was not a citizen and voted in 2012 and 2016.

