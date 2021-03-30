Senate approves $3,000-a-year credit for some teaching posts

The Senate on Monday voted 50-0 for House Bill 32, which would create a tax credit for up to 1,000 teachers who agree to begin work in targeted districts. If teachers didn't incur $3,000 in state income tax liability, the state would send a check for the remaining amount after teachers file their income tax returns.

The measure passed the House earlier. It returns there for more debate because the Senate cut the length of the program from 10 years to five.