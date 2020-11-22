Sen. Loeffler quarantining after mixed COVID-19 test results

Loeffler is facing Democrat Raphael Warnock in a Jan. 5 runoff election — one of two races that will determine which party has control of the Senate.

The other race will feature Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff. Having won 50 Senate seats in the new Congress, Republicans need one more for control. A Democratic sweep of the Georgia runoffs would yield a 50-50 Senate, giving Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote to tilt the chamber to Democrats.

With a little over a month until the runoff election and all the candidates intensely campaigning, it wasn’t immediately clear what impact the tests would have on Loeffler’s ability to campaign. Warnock tweeted Saturday night that he was praying that her test results come back negative.

Two staff members for Loeffler tested positive for COVID-19 last month. At the time, a subsequent test for Loeffler came back negative, according to a statement from her office.

Vice President Mike Pence, center, Senator Kelly Loeffler, left, and Senator David Perdue, right, wave at individuals at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Ga., Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Pence arrived on Friday to support Loeffler and Perdue, who are both facing a run-off election in January. (Alyssa Pointer /Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Alyssa Pointer Credit: Alyssa Pointer