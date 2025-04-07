See how players qualified to play in the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The 95 players in the 89th Masters, which starts Thursday. Players listed only in the first category for which they are eligible (a-amateur):

Masters champions

Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Danny Willett, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Adam Scott, Charl Schwartzel, Phil Mickelson, Angel Cabrera, Zach Johnson, Mike Weir, Jose Maria Olazabal, Bernhard Langer, Fred Couples.

PGA champions (five years)

Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa.