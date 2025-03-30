Georgia News
See how players qualified for the Masters

The 96 players in the field field for 89th Masters on April 10-13
Scottie Scheffler waits for his turn to hit from the second tee during the final round of the Houston Open golf tournament in Houston, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Scottie Scheffler waits for his turn to hit from the second tee during the final round of the Houston Open golf tournament in Houston, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The 96 players expected to compete in the 89th Masters, to be played April 10-13. One spot remains if the winner of the Valero Texas Open is not already in the field. Players listed only in the first category for which they are eligible (a-amateur):

Masters champions

Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Danny Willett, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Adam Scott, Charl Schwartzel, Phil Mickelson, Angel Cabrera, Zach Johnson, Mike Weir, Vijay Singh, Jose Maria Olazabal, Bernhard Langer, Fred Couples.

PGA champions (five years)

Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa.

U.S. Open champions (five years)

Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick.

British Open champions (five years)

Brian Harman, Cameron Smith.

Players Championship winners (three years)

Rory McIlroy.

NCAA champion

a-Hiroshi Tai.

U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up

a-Jose Luis Ballester, a-Noah Kent.

U.S. Mid-Amateur champion

a-Evan Beck.

Latin American Amateur champion

a-Justin Hastings.

Top 12 and ties from the 2024 Masters

Ludvig Aberg, Max Homa, Will Zalatoris, Tyrrell Hatton, Cameron Young, Matthieu Pavon, Adam Schenk, Cameron Davis.

Top 4 and ties from the 2024 PGA Championship

Viktor Hovland, Thomas Detry.

Top 4 and ties from the 2024 U.S. Open

Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau.

Top 4 and ties from the 2024 British Open

Justin Rose, Thriston Lawrence.

PGA Tour winners since the 2024 Masters (full FedEx Cup points)

Taylor Pendrith, Davis Riley, Robert MacIntyre, Davis Thompson, Jhonattan Vegas, Aaron Rai, Keegan Bradley, Patton Kizzire, Kevin Yu, Matt McCarty, J.T. Poston, Nico Echavarria, Austin Eckroat, Rafael Campos, Maverick McNealy, Nick Taylor, Harris English, Brian Campbell, Joe Highsmith.

Field from the 2024 Tour Championship

Sam Burns, Sungjae Im, Sahith Theegala, Shane Lowry, Byeong Hun An, Russell Henley, Akshay Bhatia, Billy Horschel, Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Tom Hoge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Top 50 from the final world ranking in 2024

Tom Kim, Nick Dunlap, Max Greyserman, Rasmus Hojgaard, Jason Day, Corey Conners, Denny McCarthy, Min Woo Lee, Lucas Glover.

Top 50 from the March 31, 2025 world ranking

J.J. Spaun, Stephan Jaeger, Daniel Berger, Laurie Canter, Michael Kim.

Special invitations

Nicolai Hojgaard, Joaquin Niemann.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Scottie Scheffler lines up his shot on the second green during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo watches play against Auburn during the second half in the Elite Eight of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

