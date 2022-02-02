Hamburger icon
Security guard shot and killed at downtown Atlanta nightclub

Georgia News
35 minutes ago
Police say a security guard has been shot and killed in a downtown Atlanta bar

ATLANTA (AP) — A security guard has been shot and killed in a downtown Atlanta bar, police said.

The killing happened early Wednesday morning, when the guard was asked to escort a man from the Encore Hookah Bar on Luckie Street, WSB-TV reported.

The 28-year-old guard was found with at least one gunshot wound when officers arrived, police said. He later died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The guard was asked to remove the shooter from the bar, and the two got into a fight outside, Atlanta police Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said.

Detectives are looking at surveillance video and speaking with witnesses. No description of the suspect was immediately released.

Investigations
