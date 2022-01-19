Security for Arbery death trial cost taxpayers $1.08 million

Commissioners in coastal Glynn County, Georgia, said during a Tuesday meeting they spent the money on overtime and other costs stemming from having extra sheriff's deputies, police and other public safety personnel on the clock during the five-week trial, The Brunswick News reported.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and pursued Arbery in a pickup truck after spotting the 25-year-old Black man running in their neighborhood Feb. 23, 2020. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery at close range with a shotgun.