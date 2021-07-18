Secretary of State candidate faced inquiry on acts as judge

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Republican Torri “T.J.” Hudson, who had been chief magistrate court judge and probate court judge in Treutlen County, signed a consent agreement with the state Judicial Qualifications Commission that was filed with the Georgia Supreme Court.

“I am focused on launching my bid to serve Georgians as Secretary of State, and have no comment on a matter well-handled by the JQC,” Hudson, a Soperton resident, said in a statement.