Second state House Democrat joins lieutenant governor's race

The lieutenant governor presides over the Senate, but how much power the office has depends in part on how much power senators give it.

State Rep. Erick Allen, a second-term Smyrna Democrat, announced plans to run for lieutenant governor earlier.

Republican Geoff Duncan, the current incumbent, has signaled that he is unlikely to run again.

Republican Jeanne Seaver of Savannah, a business owner who has been active in campaigns for GOP candidates, announced she was running for the office in March.