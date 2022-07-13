Second man arrested in Georgia music festival shooting

Washington County commissioners sued to shut down the private park after hearing complaints from nearby residents following the shooting.

Witnesses said the crowded event had little security, no one checking for weapons and limited access.

A judge issued a temporary order closing the park. A hearing on a permanent closure had been scheduled for last week, but Cochran said it was delayed until Sept. 1. The park will remained closed until at least Sept. 4.

Investigators say they're still seeking information about the May shooting.