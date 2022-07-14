Second man arrested in 2021 killings of Georgia teen couple

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A second man has been arrested in the 2021 shooting death of two Georgia teens found dead near a rural home where the two planned to live.
Johnson County Sheriff Greg Rowland said Wednesday that Dakota Wayne Scott, 27, of Swainsboro, has been arrested and charged with two counts of felony murder and one count of felony evidence tampering.
He's accused in the death of Destiney Kight and Charlie Jaylon Garrett. The two 18-year-olds were found shot to death at a house near Wrightsville that they had planned to move into.
Daniel Brinson was charged in 2021 with two counts of malice murder in connection with the deaths.
Brinson had been described as a “known associate” of Garrett, but officials have never laid out why they believe Kight and Garrett were killed. Kight's mother said Brinson had been a family friend who often visited the Kight home.
It's unclear if Scott has a lawyer to speak for him. He was already jailed in Emanuel County on other charges.
Rowland said officials are still investigating.