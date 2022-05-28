Second homeless man killed in less than year in Georgia city

Morales-Valle remains in the Hall County jail without bail and The Times of Gainesville reports he has asked for a public defender.

It's the second time that one homeless person has been charged with the murder of another homeless person in Gainesville in the last year. Dexter Barnard Pulliam, of Gainesville, was charged last with malice murder in the Oct. 18 death of 66-year-old Leon Hines, also of Gainesville. Hines was sometimes called “The Mayor of Queen City” because he did so much to help others who were on the street.