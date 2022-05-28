Second homeless man killed in less than year in Georgia city

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police in northeast Georgia say a homeless man shot and killed another resident of the same Gainesville homeless camp on May 13.
Local news outlets report Pedro Morales-Valle, 42, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in the shooting death of Billie Lee Davis, 37.
Investigators say the two men got into an argument before dawn on May 13 and Morales-Valle shot Davis twice, killing him.
Morales-Valle remains in the Hall County jail without bail and The Times of Gainesville reports he has asked for a public defender.
It's the second time that one homeless person has been charged with the murder of another homeless person in Gainesville in the last year. Dexter Barnard Pulliam, of Gainesville, was charged last with malice murder in the Oct. 18 death of 66-year-old Leon Hines, also of Gainesville. Hines was sometimes called “The Mayor of Queen City” because he did so much to help others who were on the street.
Morales-Valle was ordered to seek housing through a local mental health agency in 2020 after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for trying to stab another man, court records show. Hall County Superior Court Judge David Burroughs sentenced Morales-Valle to six years on probation, also ordering him to undergo evaluation and treatment for mental health and anger management.