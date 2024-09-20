Second baseman Ozzie Albies activated by Atlanta Braves after missing 2 months with broken wrist

MIAMI (AP) — Second baseman Ozzie Albies was activated from the 10-day injured list on Friday by the Atlanta Braves for the final 10 days of their playoff berth pursuit.

Albies had been sidelined since fracturing his left wrist in a July 21 loss to St. Louis. The three-time All-Star got hurt trying to catch a throw when Michael Siani stole second in the ninth inning. Siani slid into Albies as the infielder reached for the ball, bending back his glove hand at an awkward angle.

“He brings so much heart and soul to our game and the team,” manager Brian Snitker said. “Who he is, how he plays, it’s hard to replace that. If you play the game the way Ozzie does, you’re going to play it right. Having him in there is just a huge spark for our club.”