Second baseman Ozzie Albies activated by Atlanta Braves after missing 2 months with broken wrist

The Atlanta Braves have reinstated second baseman Ozzie Albies from the injured list for the final 10 days of their playoff berth pursuit
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies practices his swing during batting practice prior to the start of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Updated 5 minutes ago

MIAMI (AP) — Second baseman Ozzie Albies was activated from the 10-day injured list on Friday by the Atlanta Braves for the final 10 days of their playoff berth pursuit.

Albies had been sidelined since fracturing his left wrist in a July 21 loss to St. Louis. The three-time All-Star got hurt trying to catch a throw when Michael Siani stole second in the ninth inning. Siani slid into Albies as the infielder reached for the ball, bending back his glove hand at an awkward angle.

“He brings so much heart and soul to our game and the team,” manager Brian Snitker said. “Who he is, how he plays, it’s hard to replace that. If you play the game the way Ozzie does, you’re going to play it right. Having him in there is just a huge spark for our club.”

Albies, who was hitting .255 with eight home runs and 46 RBIs before the injury, was second in the Braves order for Friday's game against Miami, with Michael Harris II in the leadoff spot. Snitker said that was to get more speed at the top of the lineup.

“Just kind of a good mix with what Ozzie brings anyway,” Snitker said. “And then you got a couple of guys the can run up there at top of the order.”

Second baseman Cavan Biggio was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Atlanta is trying to earn a playoff berth without reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr., who had a season-ending knee injury on May 26.

