SEC Scramble: No. 5 Auburn leads 4-way battle for top seed

Outside of the four contenders, Texas A&M (19-11, 8-9) is among the league's hottest teams. The Aggies beat No. 25 Alabama 87-71 in Tuscaloosa for their third straight victory. It was Texas A&M’s first win over a ranked opponent since beating then-No. 17 Auburn 78-75 on March 4, 2020. Quenton Walker had 28 points and Tyrece Radford 22 for the Aggies. They're seeking win No. 20 when Mississippi State (17-13, 8-9) visits.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Oscar Tshiebwe is the first Kentucky player with 12 consecutive double-doubles since Dan Issel in the 1969-70 season. Tshiebwe's streak of 17 games with double-digit rebounds is the longest for a major college player since Wake Forest’s Tim Duncan also did it 17 times in a row during the 1996-97 season. ... Mississippi State has missed 32 of 33 attempts from long range the past three games, including all 13 3-point tries against Auburn. ...... Auburn guard K.D. Johnson scored 12 points in overtime to lift the Tigers to an 81-68 win over Mississippi State. He had two points on 1-of-5 shooting in regulation. ... Auburn is seeking its first undefeated season at home since going 15-0 in 1998-99. Kentucky went 18-0 at Rupp Arena, its sixth unbeaten home finish under coach John Calipari and first since 2015-16. ... Mississippi is now 2-56 all-time in Lexington, Kentucky. Tennessee snapped a six-game losing streak in games at Georgia.

ON THE WOMEN’S SIDE

No. 1 South Carolina is gunning for its seventh SEC Tournament title since 2015, a streak only interrupted by Mississippi State in 2019. The top four seeds opened play on Friday after receiving double byes. Other contenders coming into Nashville included No. 6 LSU and No. 18 Tennessee. The Gamecocks rode a 15-game winning streak into the tournament and are led by Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson.

Caption Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl urges his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Wednesday, March. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Caption Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) blocks a three point shot attempt by Kentucky guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) with 8.8 seconds left in the the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) Credit: Michael Woods

Caption South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) shoots over Mississippi forward Shakira Austin (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. South Carolina won 71-57. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis