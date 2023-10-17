SEC media panel picks No. 9 Tennessee to win league, Texas A&M's Taylor as preseason player of year

The Volunteers, who enter the season ranked No. 9, are favored for the first time since the 2020-21 season and fifth time overall in voting by a panel of SEC and national media members. The league released the preseason predictions on Tuesday.

The seven preseason first-team All-SEC picks: Taylor, Alabama's Grant Nelson, Mississippi State's Tolu Smith, Tennessee's Santiago Vescovi, Kentucky freshman Justin Edwards, Arkansas' Trevon Brazile and Auburn's Johni Broome.

No. 15 Texas A&M was picked to finish second, followed by No. 14 Arkansas, No. 16 Kentucky and No. 24 Alabama, the defending champion.

