SEC loaded with quality teams hoping to bolster NCAA resumes

The action begins with 12th-seeded Missouri (11-20) facing 13th seed Mississippi (13-18) and No. 11 seed Vanderbilt (15-15) playing 14th seed Georgia (6-25).

The Missouri-Ole Miss winner advances to play fifth-seeded LSU (21-10) on Thursday, while the Vandy-Georgia survivor continues against sixth-seeded Alabama (19-12).

The second night of the five-day tourney also features matchups between eighth and ninth-seeded Texas A&M (20-11) and Florida (19-12), as well as seventh-seeded South Carolina (18-12) and 10th seed Mississippi State (17-14).

Auburn, Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas begin play in Friday's quarterfinals, needing three wins in three days to claim the league’s automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

“There’s not another 8-9 game in college basketball anywhere near the caliber the 8-9 game between A&M and Florida. Not even close,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said.

“Both of these teams are probably a win or two away from being in the tournament, particularly a win against us. So, they’ll both be playing with their hair on fire, whichever one gets there,” Pearl added. “Both really well coached. We played very well at home against both teams and struggled at Florida. So regardless of who comes out of this one, it’ll be a really challenging contest.”

Auburn last won the league tourney in 2019, ending a four-year reign by Kentucky. Tennessee hasn’t won the SEC Tournament since 1979, and Arkansas last did it in 2000.

“We’re trying to win it, obviously, but we’re also trying to make sure we know what we’re doing to get ready for the NCAA Tournament," Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler said. “You know, playing for seeding, making sure we can be the highest seed that we can. Making sure we’re starting to get better as a team.

Kentucky forward and SEC player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe said he is taking a nothing is going to be easy mentality into the tournament.

“If you think you’re going to go there and just beat people like this, they’re going to send us home," Tshiebwe said. "Whoever we play, we’ve got to be ready for them because they’re coming to play too, they’re not coming just because they’re playing Kentucky.”

NCAA WORTHY

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl believes more than half the 14-teams in the SEC will get strong consideration for an NCAA tourney bid.

“I think a lot is going to depend on how the tournament plays out, and then of course how many upsets there are around college basketball,” the Auburn coach. “I think there are six locks and there are potential for seven or eight teams to be able to get in.”

KEY INJURY

Arkansas played without guard Au’Diese Toney during last weekend’s regular season-ending loss at Tennessee. Coach Eric Musselman has said Toney likely won’t play again until the NCAA Tournament.

BACK IN THE SUNSHINE STATE

The men’s conference tournament is being played in Florida for only the third time. Orlando hosted the event in 1990 and Tampa was the site in 2009.

Four of the past six SEC Tournaments were played in Nashville, Tennessee, where it is scheduled to return for at least the next several years.

Amalie Arena is about two hours south of Florida’s campus in Gainesville.

“Obviously it’s in Florida so it’s easier for us to get over there pretty quick and get ready. For these other teams, being out of state or maybe if they’re in a colder state, coming to Florida is probably awesome for them,” Gators forward Colin Castleton said. “It’s definitely a great experience. ... At the end of the day you’ve got to enjoy it but also really lock in and focus on what the goal is, and that’s to win the games.”

AP Sportswriters Mark Long, John Zenor, Teresa Walker and Gary Graves contributed to this report.

Caption Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) shoots a 3-pointer over South Carolina guard James Reese V (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill

Caption Arkansas guard Chris Lykes (11) reacts to fouling out during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Credit: Wade Payne

Caption Arkansas forward Kamani Johnson (20) battles for the ball with Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 78-74. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Credit: Wade Payne

Caption Kentucky coach John Calipari reacts to a call during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp) Credit: James Crisp