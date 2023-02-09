SEC divides $721.8M in total revenue among schools

Commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday the league divided $721.8 million of total revenue among its members. That included $698.5 million distributed by the league office and $23.3 million retained by schools for travel and other bowl-related expenses. The amounts were from the 2021-22 fiscal year which ended August 31.

In the previous fiscal year, the SEC had distributed $764.4 million of total revenue, or about $54.6 million to each school.