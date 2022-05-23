SEC: Crews, DiChiara players of year, Dollander top pitcher

Dollander is 8-0 this season and leads the SEC with a 2.30 ERA while holding batters to a .158 average, which leads all league pitchers.

Beam is tied for second in the SEC with eight wins and is second with a .184 opponent batting average.

Anderson holds a degree in biochemistry and plans to attend medical school after his playing career. Vitello helped lead the Vols to a school record 49 wins in the regular season and a No. 1 national ranking.

The SEC Tournament is set for Tuesday through Sunday in Hoover.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25