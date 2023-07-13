SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey agrees to contract extension through 2028

BreakingNews
The Southeastern Conference and Commissioner Greg Sankey have agreed to a contract extension through 2028

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference and Commissioner Greg Sankey have agreed to a contract extension through 2028.

Financial terms were not disclosed in the release on Thursday. Sankey, 58, is in his ninth year after becoming the SEC’s eighth commissioner in 2015.

As NCAA Transformation Committee co-chair, Sankey helped expand the College Football Playoff from four to 12 teams. Additionally, the SEC has expanded to add Texas and Oklahoma in 2024 and finalized a 10-year broadcast rights agreement with ABC/ESPN for football and basketball.

Sankey expressed gratitude for the support and confidence and said he seeks to sustain the conference’s success and “fulfill our mission to provide our young people with the opportunity to grow academically and challenge themselves through elite competition.”

University of Alabama president Stuart Bell, who took over this month as SEC President, credited Sankey in the release for advancing the conference on a national scale and said officials around the league held him in high regard.

SEC schools earned eight national titles last season with Georgia repeating as College Football Playoff champion and LSU winning the women’s basketball and baseball titles. The conference has won 48 national titles during Sankey's tenure.

___

