SEC coaches pick Auburn's Johni Broome as player of the year and Bruce Pearl as coach of the year

Auburn’s Johni Broome and Bruce Pearl have been named the Southeastern Conference’s player and coach of the year
Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) and head coach Bruce Pearl walk off the court after losing to Alabama in overtime in an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) and head coach Bruce Pearl walk off the court after losing to Alabama in overtime in an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago

Auburn's Johni Broome and Bruce Pearl were named the Southeastern Conference's player and coach of the year Monday.

With Broome on the court and Pearl on the sidelines, the third-ranked Tigers (27-4, 15-3 SEC) won the league's regular-season title and earned the No. 1 seed in this week's conference tournament.

Coaches of the powerhouse league also voted Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier as newcomer of the year, Texas guard Tre Johnson as freshman of the year, Missouri guard Caleb Grill as sixth man of the year and Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler as defensive player of the year.

The league's format changed from two eight-man All-SEC teams to three five-man teams this year.

First Team

Johni Broome, F, Auburn

Walter Clayton Jr., G, Florida

Mark Sears, G, Alabama

Wade Taylor IV, G, Texas A&M

Zakai Zeigler, G, Tennessee

Second Team

Josh Hubbard, G, Mississippi State

Tre Johnson, G, Texas

Chaz Lanier, G, Tennessee

Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina

Otega Oweh, G, Kentucky

Third Team

Chad Baker-Mazara, G, Auburn

Alex Condon, F, Florida

Jason Edwards, G, Vanderbilt

Mark Mitchell, G, Missouri

Sean Pedulla, G, Ole Miss

All-Defensive Team

Denver Jones, G, Auburn

Jahmai Mashack, G, Tennessee

Cameron Matthews, F, Mississippi State

Anthony Robinson II, G, Missouri

Zakai Zeigler, G, Tennessee

All-Freshman Team

Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma

Tre Johnson, G, Texas

Asa Newell, F, Georgia

Tahaad Pettiford, G, Auburn

Labaron Philon, G, Alabama

Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) blocks the shot attempt of Alabama guard Aden Holloway (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) goes to the basket as Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Tennessee guard Jahmai Mashack (15) is congratulated by Chaz Lanier (2) after scoring the winning 3-point basket as time expired in an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes and Zakai Zeigler embrace after an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) drives against Texas A&M guard Jace Carter (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Missouri guard Caleb Grill (31) reacts after sinking a 3-point basket against Vanderbilt during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) reacts after a three-point basket against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

