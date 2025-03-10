SEC coaches pick Auburn's Johni Broome as player of the year and Bruce Pearl as coach of the year

Auburn's Johni Broome and Bruce Pearl were named the Southeastern Conference's player and coach of the year Monday.

With Broome on the court and Pearl on the sidelines, the third-ranked Tigers (27-4, 15-3 SEC) won the league's regular-season title and earned the No. 1 seed in this week's conference tournament.

Coaches of the powerhouse league also voted Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier as newcomer of the year, Texas guard Tre Johnson as freshman of the year, Missouri guard Caleb Grill as sixth man of the year and Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler as defensive player of the year.