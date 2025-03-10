SEC coaches pick Auburn's Johni Broome as player of the year and Bruce Pearl as coach of the year

Auburn's Johni Broome and Bruce Pearl were named the Southeastern Conference's player and coach of the year Monday.
With Broome on the court and Pearl on the sidelines, the third-ranked Tigers (27-4, 15-3 SEC) won the league's regular-season title and earned the No. 1 seed in this week's conference tournament.
Coaches of the powerhouse league also voted Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier as newcomer of the year, Texas guard Tre Johnson as freshman of the year, Missouri guard Caleb Grill as sixth man of the year and Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler as defensive player of the year.
The league's format changed from two eight-man All-SEC teams to three five-man teams this year.
First Team
Johni Broome, F, Auburn
Walter Clayton Jr., G, Florida
Mark Sears, G, Alabama
Wade Taylor IV, G, Texas A&M
Zakai Zeigler, G, Tennessee
Second Team
Josh Hubbard, G, Mississippi State
Tre Johnson, G, Texas
Chaz Lanier, G, Tennessee
Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina
Otega Oweh, G, Kentucky
Third Team
Chad Baker-Mazara, G, Auburn
Alex Condon, F, Florida
Jason Edwards, G, Vanderbilt
Mark Mitchell, G, Missouri
Sean Pedulla, G, Ole Miss
All-Defensive Team
Denver Jones, G, Auburn
Jahmai Mashack, G, Tennessee
Cameron Matthews, F, Mississippi State
Anthony Robinson II, G, Missouri
Zakai Zeigler, G, Tennessee
All-Freshman Team
Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma
Tre Johnson, G, Texas
Asa Newell, F, Georgia
Tahaad Pettiford, G, Auburn
Labaron Philon, G, Alabama
___
Credit: AP
