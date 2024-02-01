SEC baseball tournament will include all 16 teams after league expands in 2025

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — All 16 Southeastern Conference teams will compete in a single-elimination baseball postseason tournament after the league expands next year with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma.

SEC officials announced the new baseball tournament format Thursday after athletic directors approved the switch.

Under the existing format, only 12 of the SEC’s 14 current members participate in a hybrid single/double-elimination tournament over a six-day period. That format will continue for this year’s tournament, which takes place May 21-26 at Hoover, Alabama.