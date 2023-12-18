Seattle's Julio Rodríguez tops pre-arbitration bonus pool at nearly $1.87 million

MLB and the union agreed to the annual pool in their March 2022 labor settlement in an effort to get more money to younger players.

Rutchman's two-year total is $2,975,994, Strider's $2,770,127, Steele's $1,956,458 and Franco's $999,545.

Showing the strength of young cores, Baltimore had seven players earn $7.3 million and Seattle had six garner $4.1 million.

Ten players earned more than $1 million. The others to reach seven figures were Orioles right-hander Kyle Bradish ($1,666,786), closer Félix Bautista ($1,467,094) and infielder Gunnar Henderson ($1,428,001), along with Texas catcher Jonah Heim ($1,060,306) and Cleveland right-hander Tanner Bibee ($1,016,931).

Bibee and Cincinnati infielder Matt McLain ($445,873) were among 17 players to earn payments after making their debut this year.

Several of the eligible players have long-term contracts. Franco had a $2 million salary this season as part of a $182 million, 11-year deal, Rodríguez a $4 million salary in a $209.3 million, 12-year deal, and Carroll a $1 million salary in a $111 million, eight-year agreement.

A total of 101 players will receive the payments under a plan aimed to get more money to players without sufficient service time for salary arbitration eligibility: 2 years, 228 days of major league service for 2022.

Baltimore and Detroit had seven players each, while Cincinnati, Cleveland, Minnesota, Seattle, and Tampa Bay had six.

An eligible player receives $2.5 million for winning a MVP or Cy Young Award, $1.75 million for second in the voting, $1.5 million for third, $1 million for fourth, fifth or selection to the all-MLB first team, $750,000 for Rookie of the Year, $500,000 for second in Rookie of the Year voting or all-MLB second team.

All-MLB teams are voted by fans, media members, broadcasters, former players and officials.

A player is eligible to receive the bonus for one achievement per year, earning only the highest amount. The remaining money is allocated by a WAR formula.

There were 101 players rather than 100 because Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase was picked for the All-MLB second team and was not among the top eligible 100 by WAR.

