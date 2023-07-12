Seattle visits Atlanta following Howard's 32-point performance

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
X
Atlanta hosts the Seattle Storm after Rhyne Howard scored 32 points in the Atlanta Dream's 88-77 victory over the Chicago Sky

Seattle Storm (4-15, 4-6 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (10-8, 7-5 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Dream -7.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta plays the Seattle Storm after Rhyne Howard scored 32 points in the Atlanta Dream's 88-77 victory against the Chicago Sky.

The Dream have gone 3-5 in home games. Atlanta is 3- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

The Storm are 2-6 on the road. Seattle has a 2-12 record against teams above .500.

The teams match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne Parker is averaging 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Dream. Howard is averaging 18.7 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

Ezi Magbegor is averaging 14.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Storm. Jewell Loyd is averaging 27.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the past 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 7-3, averaging 89.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.3 points per game.

Storm: 2-8, averaging 84.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.2 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Aari McDonald: out (torn labrum).

Storm: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Georgia sues True the Vote over refusal to show ‘2000 Mules’ evidence2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fulton poll workers seek sanctions against Giuliani for withholding evidence
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

1 dead in 3-car crash near Mercer University campus
3h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

‘Think big’: How would you redesign Midtown’s busy Peachtree corridor?
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

‘Think big’: How would you redesign Midtown’s busy Peachtree corridor?
1h ago

Credit: Bill Torpy

TORPY: Elderly couple, behind $1,062 on note, almost sent to the curb
5h ago
The Latest
Atlanta hosts Seattle following Howard's 32-point outing
10h ago
Officials seek solutions as numbers show rising deaths among new Georgia moms
18h ago
WNBA All-Star skills competition now features teammates partnering up
18h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Braves fill dugout, infield in 2023 MLB All-Star game
12h ago
What is a grand jury? Here’s what to know
70 years ago: Cobb County police encounter flying saucer hoax
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top