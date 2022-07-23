ajc logo
Seattle takes on Atlanta, looks for 5th straight home win

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Seattle enters a matchup against Atlanta after winning four straight home games

Atlanta Dream (12-14, 4-11 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (17-10, 8-6 Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Storm take on Atlanta.

The Storm have gone 11-4 at home. Seattle ranks second in the WNBA giving up 76.4 points per game while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Dream are 6-8 on the road. Atlanta ranks second in the Eastern Conference allowing 77.1 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last matchup on July 3 the Dream won 90-76 led by 21 points from Cheyenne Parker, while Breanna Stewart scored 19 points for the Storm.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is averaging 20.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Storm. Jewell Loyd is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Parker is averaging 11.4 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Dream. Aari McDonald is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 6-4, averaging 83.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Dream: 4-6, averaging 78.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Dream: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

