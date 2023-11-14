Season finales in Europe, LPGA Tour. Cards at stake on PGA Tour

BreakingNews
Fulton recount finds some early votes left out

By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago

EUROPEAN TOUR

DP WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Course: Jumeirah Golf Estates (Earth). Yardage: 7,675. Par: 72.

Prize money: $10 million. Winner's share: $3 million.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 2-8 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1:30-7:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Jon Rahm.

Race to Dubai winner: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Max Homa won the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Notes: Rory McIlroy already has clinched the Race to Dubai for the fifth time and for the second consecutive year. The only player who could have caught him was Adrian Meronk, who didn't finish high enough at the Nedbank Golf Challenge. ... Jon Rahm is a three-time winner of the tournament. ... Daniel Brown earned the 50th and final spot in the field by 1.11 points over Marcus Helligkilde. ... McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton are among European players who are competing for the first time since the Ryder Cup. ... Matt Wallace and Jens Dantorp played their way into Dubai through their finish at the Nedbank Golf Challenge. ... The leading 10 players on the Race to Dubai are eligible for PGA Tour cards for 2024. Among those who have locked up spots are Ryan Fox, Adrian Meronk and Robert MacIntyre. ... This is the second European tour event in Dubai this season. Next year there will be three.

Next week: Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and Joburg Open.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

LPGA TOUR

CME GROUP TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Naples, Fla.

Course: Tiburon GC. Yardage: 6,556. Par: 72.

Prize money: $7 million. Winner's share: $2 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (NBC).

Previous winner: Lydia Ko.

Race to CME Globe leader: Celine Boutier.

Last week: Lilia Vu won The Annika.

Notes: The LPGA's season finale is for the leading 60 players in the Race to CME Globe. ... Lilia Vu's victory last week moved her back to No. 1 in the women's world ranking. She also took a 27-point lead over Celine Boutier in the race for LPGA player of the year. Boutier would have to win the tournament to have any chance to claiming the award. ... Boutier leads the Race to CME Globe, but that has no advantage in this format. Any of the 60 players who win the tournament will win the $2 million prize and the Race to CME Globe. ... Defending champion Lydia Ko finished at No. 100 and did not qualify. ... Lexi Thompson missed qualifying for the Tour Championship for the first time in her career. ... Vu and Boutier each have four victories this year. ... Tiburon Golf Club is also used for the Grant Thornton Invitational, a mixed-team event this year with PGA and LPGA players. ... Rose Zhang qualified for the the tournament despite turning pro only in June.

Next tournament: End of season.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

PGA TOUR

RSM CLASSIC

Site: St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Course: Sea Island GC. Seaside (Yardage: 7,005. Par: 70) and Plantation (Yardage: 7,060. Par: 72).

Prize money: $8.4 million. Winner's share: $1.512 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Adam Svensson.

FedEx Cup champion: Viktor Hovland.

Last week: Camilo Villegas won the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Notes: This is the final event of a season that began in September 2022 because of the PGA Tour moving back to a calendar season in 2024. ... British Open champion Brian Harman, who lives in the area, is playing for the first time since the Ryder Cup. ... The top 125 in the FedEx Cup after this week will have full PGA Tour cards for next year. The next 25 players will have conditional status. ... Carl Yuan finished fourth in the Bermuda Championship and moved up nine spots to No. 125. ... Players who finished between Nos. 51 and 60 will get spots in the $20 million signature events at Pebble Beach and Riviera next year. Mark Hubbard is at No. 61, 11 points behind Sam Ryder. ... Davis Love III is listed in the field. He is the tournament host of the event that began in 2010. ... Robert Streb is the only two-time winner of the tournament. He comes into the tournament at No. 179 in the FedEx Cup. ... Players who finish from No. 126 to 200 will have a chance to take European tour membership.

Next tournament: End of season.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Steve Alker won the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Next tournament: PNC Championship on Dec. 16-17.

Charles Schwab Cup champion: Steve Stricker.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

___

OTHER TOURS

Japan Golf Tour: Dunlop Phoenix, Phoenix CC, Miyazaki, Japan. Defending champion: Kazuki Higa. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Asian Tour: BNI Indonesian Masters, Royale Jakarta GC, Jakarta, Indonesia. Defending champion: Sarit Suwannarut. Online: https://asiantour.com/

Ladies European Tour: Mallorca Ladies Open, Golf Son Muntaner, Palma, Spain. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

PGA Tour of Australasia: Victorian PGA Championship, Moonah Links (Open and Legends), Fingal, Australia. Defending champion: Andrew Martin. Online: https://pga.org.au/

Sunshine Tour: Gary & Vivienne Player Invitational, Lost City GC, Sun City, South Africa. Defending champion: Jaco Van Zyl. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: Japan LPGA: Daio Paper elleair Ladies Open, Elleair GC (Matsuyama), Ehime, Japan. Defending champion: Saiki Fujita. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

