Search is on for vehicle stolen with 1-year-old girl inside

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
Authorities are searching for a vehicle that was stolen with a young child inside

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a vehicle that was stolen with a young child inside.

Dekalb County police say two suspects stole the vehicle with 1-year-old Royalty Grisby inside around 2 a.m. Thursday.

The driver was making a food delivery in Stone Mountain, just east of Atlanta, when the vehicle was taken.

A Levi's Call — Georgia's version of an Amber Alert — was issued. Law officers across Georgia are searching for the vehicle. It’s described as a a maroon 2010 Nissan Armada.

