Search is on after vehicle stolen with 1-year-old girl in it

DeKalb County police say two suspects stole the vehicle with 1-year-old Royalty Grisby inside around 2 a.m. Thursday in Stone Mountain, just east of Atlanta. Royalty was in the back seat when her mother got out to deliver food to a home and left the vehicle running, DeKalb County police Capt. Brian DeLoach told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Officers found the vehicle hours later in a nearby neighborhood, but the child remains missing.