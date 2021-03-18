Search is on after vehicle stolen with 1-year-old girl in it

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a young child who was inside an SUV when it was stolen.
DeKalb County police say two suspects stole the vehicle with 1-year-old Royalty Grisby inside around 2 a.m. Thursday in Stone Mountain, just east of Atlanta. Royalty was in the back seat when her mother got out to deliver food to a home and left the vehicle running, DeKalb County police Capt. Brian DeLoach told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Officers found the vehicle hours later in a nearby neighborhood, but the child remains missing.
“Fortunately we have located the vehicle in a neighboring neighborhood,” DeLoach said. “Unfortunately the child is still missing.”
A Levi's Call — Georgia's version of an Amber Alert — was issued. Law officers across Georgia are searching for the girl.