Search on for suspect accused of shooting 2 Georgia deputies

Tyler Henderson opened fire on three deputies, hitting two of them, when they tried to serve him a warrant for a probation violation Monday, the Thomasville Times-Enterprise reported, citing the Thomas County Sheriff's Office.

One deputy was hit by a bullet but is reported in stable condition, the newspaper quoted sheriff's Capt. Steve Jones as saying. Another deputy was hit in his protective vest. The third deputy was not wounded. Authorities said they received reports that Henderson broke into a home in the city of Meigs before dawn Wednesday but was chased out by the home's occupant.