Sean Kazmar makes it back to majors after 13-year absence

The 36-year-old infielder's contract was selected by the Braves from their alternate training site before the game. He pinch hit in the fifth inning grounded into a 4-6-3 double play.

Kazmar had not played in the major leagues on Sept. 23, 2008, with the San Diego Padres. He appeared in 19 games that season for his only previous major league action, and had since played in Triple-A for the Padres, Seattle Mariners, New York Mets and Braves, plus Double-A for the Mets — a total of 1,106 minor league games,