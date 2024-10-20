Georgia News

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf carted off field with knee injury in 4th quarter against Falcons

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf’s big game against the Atlanta Falcons has ended
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) scors a touchdown as Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf's big game against the Atlanta Falcons ended when he was carted off the field in the fourth quarter on Sunday with a knee injury.

Metcalf had four receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown before landing hard on an incompletion late in the third quarter. The Seahawks announced Metcalf was questionable to return shortly before he left the field on a cart.

Metcalf's 31-yard touchdown catch late in the first half gave Seattle a 17-7 lead.

Metcalf, a two-time All-Pro selection, has 35 catches for 568 yards and three touchdowns this season.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

