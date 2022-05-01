Seager homers in 3rd straight game, Rangers beat Braves 3-1

Acuña singled home Atlanta's only run.

Dunning’s seven strikeouts equaled a season high in making the longest start by a Texas starter this season.

Bryce Elder (1-3), a rookie who grew about 45 minutes north of Globe Life Field in Decatur, Texas, gave up all three runs on four hits and three walks over 4 1/3 innings in his fourth major league start. He struck out one.

The Braves failed to win a third straight game for the third consecutive time this season, leaving the defending World Series champions at 10-12. They haven’t been above .500 since being 2-1 on April 9.

Seager pulled an 0-2 inside cut fastball down the right-field line 406 feet for a two-out solo homer. It was his fourth home run of the season, and the three-game homer streak matches a career-high streak.

The Rangers also received RBI hits by two newcomers to the roster.

Sam Huff, who was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday when Jonah Heim was placed on the paternity list, singled home Reks in the second inning.

Reks, who was recalled from Round Rock earlier Saturday, singled in Andy Ibanez home in the fourth inning with his first big league hit.

Acuna hit a check-swing bloop to shallow right field to score Travis Demeritte in the third.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Jon Gray (knee) should return to the rotation early next week, probably Tuesday at Philadelphia. He has gone on the injured list after each of his first two starts, initially for a blister.

UP NEXT

Braves: Manager Brian Snitker didn’t announce a starter for Sunday afternoon’s series finale before Saturday’s game.

Rangers: LHP Taylor Hearn (0-2, 7.47 ERA) allowed a combined nine runs in eight innings, including three home runs, in his last two starts. Hearn is from Royse City, Texas, about 50 miles east of Arlington.

Caption Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero

Caption Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder looks at a new ball after giving up a solo home run to Texas Rangers' Corey Seager during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero

Caption Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero

Caption Texas Rangers Sam Huff swings for an RBI single in front of Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud during the second inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, April 30, 2022. Zach Reks scored on the play. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero