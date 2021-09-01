Seager, Dodgers beat Braves 3-2; Albies' foul injures knee

The NL East-leading Braves dropped their sixth straight at Dodger Stadium, where they've lost nine of 10.

Blake Treinen (5-5) struck out the side in the eighth. Freddie Freeman slammed his bat in the grass after he went down swinging. He grounded out in his first three at-bats.

Kenley Jansen retired the side in the ninth for his 30th save.

Chris Taylor’s pinch-hit sacrifice fly tied it at 2 in the Dodgers seventh.

Travis d’Arnaud’s RBI double extended Atlanta's lead to 2-0 in the fourth. He was robbed of a potential home run by Betts in the second. Betts raced to the lower wall in right and got his glove over it just in time to make the catch.

Sporting bleached-blond hair, former Dodger Joc Pederson sent a solo shot into the right-field pavilion in the third off Walker Buehler for a 1-0 lead.

Braves starter Charlie Morton gave up one run in six innings, struck out eight and walked two in his first outing at Dodger Stadium since he was the winning pitcher in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series, in which Houston defeated the Dodgers.

Buehler allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings. He struck out five and walked two.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: Placed RHP Josh Tomlin on IL with a strained neck.

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (left elbow inflammation) will complete a bullpen session in the next couple of days and throw a two-inning simulated game on Saturday. ... RHP Tony Gonsolin (right shoulder inflammation) will throw a bullpen on Wednesday. ... LHP Danny Duffy (forearm) remains weeks away from throwing off the mound. He's been playing catch.

DODGERS MOVES

The Dodgers completed a minor league trade with Minnesota, sending catcher Stevie Berman to the Twins for left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez.

Earlier, the Dodgers claimed a pair of right-handers — Jake Jewell and Ryan Meisinger — from the Chicago Cubs.

Jewell was 0-2 with a 9.90 ERA in 10 games for Chicago. He's spent parts of three seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, who originally drafted him in 2014, and the Cubs.

Meisinger was 0-0 with a 12.27 ERA in seven games for the Cubs. He's had other stints with Baltimore and St. Louis.

UP NEXT

Braves: LHP Max Fried (11-7, 3.54 ERA) beat the Dodgers on June 6, allowing one run and six hits in six innings.

Dodgers: RHP Max Scherzer (12-4, 2.51) is on an eight-game winning streak, going 8-0 with a 2.67 ERA in 13 starts since June 4.

