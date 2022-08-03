Sea turtles crawl to new nesting record on Georgia coast

“Based on current trends, we predict it will take at least another 20 years before we reach our recovery goals,” Dodd said in a news release.

One challenge is that female loggerheads don't reproduce until age 30 or older. And they don't lay eggs every summer — meaning annual nest counts can rise and fall from year-to-year.

Georgia's worst nesting year on record was 2004, when only 358 loggerhead nests were counted.

Dodd has said the fragile species' rebound can likely be traced to two key conservation measures. States have stepped up monitoring and protection of sea turtle nests since loggerheads were listed as a threatened species in 1978. And shrimp boats trawling in U.S. waters since 1987 have been required to equip their nets with escape hatches for sea turtles.