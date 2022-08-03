ajc logo
X

Sea turtles crawl to new nesting record on Georgia coast

FILE - In this June 30, 2019, photo provided by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, a loggerhead sea turtle returns to the ocean after nesting on Ossabaw Island, Ga. Rare sea turtles that spend summers laying eggs on Southern beaches have crawled to a new state record in Georgia. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, that more than 3,960 loggerhead sea turtle nests have been counted this year along the Georgia coast. (Georgia Department of Natural Resources via AP, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - In this June 30, 2019, photo provided by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, a loggerhead sea turtle returns to the ocean after nesting on Ossabaw Island, Ga. Rare sea turtles that spend summers laying eggs on Southern beaches have crawled to a new state record in Georgia. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, that more than 3,960 loggerhead sea turtle nests have been counted this year along the Georgia coast. (Georgia Department of Natural Resources via AP, File)

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Rare sea turtles that spend summers laying eggs on Southern beaches have crawled to a new state record in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Rare sea turtles that spend summers laying eggs on Southern beaches have crawled to a new state record in Georgia.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Wednesday that more than 3,960 loggerhead sea turtle nests have been counted since May along the Georgia coast.

That’s 10 more nests than the previous state record set in 2019, and the number will likely grow. The nesting season typically continues through August.

Giant loggerhead sea turtles are protected as a threatened species under the federal Endangered Species Act. Every summer they crawl onto beaches from Florida to the Carolinas to lay their eggs. An army of volunteers in each state works to record each nest and protect it from predators.

Another record-breaking nesting season is promising, but loggerheads remain a long way from being considered recovered, said Mark Dodd, the state wildlife biologist who oversees Georgia's sea turtle recovery plan.

“Based on current trends, we predict it will take at least another 20 years before we reach our recovery goals,” Dodd said in a news release.

One challenge is that female loggerheads don't reproduce until age 30 or older. And they don't lay eggs every summer — meaning annual nest counts can rise and fall from year-to-year.

Georgia's worst nesting year on record was 2004, when only 358 loggerhead nests were counted.

Dodd has said the fragile species' rebound can likely be traced to two key conservation measures. States have stepped up monitoring and protection of sea turtle nests since loggerheads were listed as a threatened species in 1978. And shrimp boats trawling in U.S. waters since 1987 have been required to equip their nets with escape hatches for sea turtles.

Editors' Picks
Walker says he’ll participate in a Senate debate17h ago
Georgia commit Gabriel Harris ineligible for senior season, pending appeal
6h ago
AJC opposes motion to seal records in Fulton grand jury probe
5h ago
Fallen Fairburn officer’s children get escorts for first day of school
1h ago
Fallen Fairburn officer’s children get escorts for first day of school
1h ago
Eighth-inning play becomes crucial in Braves’ loss to Phillies
1h ago
The Latest
Equifax error led to incorrect credit scores for consumers
1h ago
GA Lottery
3h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Midday' game
3h ago
Featured
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Falcons, Atlanta United and many other events. (Sept. 17, 2021, file photo by Ben Gray/AP)

Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United to test facial recognition for fan gate entry
Vin Scully, who made famous Hank Aaron home run call in Atlanta, dies
16h ago
What’s new at school this year?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top