BreakingNews
Scottie Scheffler is the 2024 Masters champion
Georgia News

Scottie Scheffler wins the Masters for his second green jacket in three years

Scottie Scheffler wins the Masters for his second green jacket in three years
43 minutes ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler wins the Masters for his second green jacket in three years.

Editors' Picks

Credit: SAVANNAHNOW.COM FILE PHOTO

Orange Crush: Tybee officials plan crackdown on popular HBCU beach party

Credit: Contributed

‘One in a million’ Glenn McCutchen, former editor of AJC, dies

Credit: Curtis Compton

Transfer portal: What the spring window really means for Georgia, SEC

Gridlock Guy: Ten years later, Captain Herb’s final selfless act

Gridlock Guy: Ten years later, Captain Herb’s final selfless act

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man killed in shootout between former couple in NW Atlanta, police say
The Latest

Credit: AP

Masters Latest: World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler wins 2nd Masters by 4 shots over Ludvig...
28m ago
Ozuna's 3-run home run off Scott in 9th lift Braves over Marlins 9-7
2h ago
Uhre, Wagner rally unbeaten Union to 2-2 draw with Atlanta United
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

In one swing, Marcell Ozuna stuns Marlins and creates a moment to remember
1h ago
Scottie Scheffler remains at top of Masters leaderboard to start final round
Black Greek organizations are leading Morris Brown’s cultural resurgence