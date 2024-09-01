Georgia News

Scottie Scheffler wins the FedEx Cup and $25 million bonus with victory at the Tour Championship

Scottie Scheffler wins the FedEx Cup and $25 million bonus with victory at the Tour Championship
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Scottie Scheffler wins the FedEx Cup and $25 million bonus with victory at the Tour Championship.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Scottie Scheffler takes giant leap toward $25 million FedEx Cup prize
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Field for Tour Championship set
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Scottie Scheffler caps off record season with FedEx Cup title and $25 million bonus8m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Xander Schauffele has the points for PGA player of the year. But the award no longer...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Clemson's feeble performance against Georgia confirms demise of...
Phillies bring 2-1 series lead over Braves into game 4
King accounts for 3 TDs, helps Georgia Tech rout Georgia State 35-12 in first-ever...
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

They walked off the job in August and remain on strike as Labor Day nears
Self-driving pods coming to Atlanta airport area
What’s filming in Georgia in September 2024?42m ago