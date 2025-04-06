Georgia News
Scottie Scheffler enjoys practice round with his mom ahead of bad weather at the Masters

Scottie Scheffler took advantage of ideal, warm conditions on Sunday at the Masters, playing a practice round at Augusta National with his mother, Diane, ahead of some predicted bad weather
By BEN NUCKOLS – Associated Press
1 hour ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler took advantage of ideal, warm conditions on Sunday at the Masters, playing a practice round at Augusta National with his mother, Diane, ahead of some predicted bad weather.

The tournament announced Sunday evening that patron gates would not open as scheduled on Monday because of anticipated heavy rain and thunderstorms. Forecasts called for rainfall of 1 inch or more, and the club cited safety concerns in barring spectators from the course.

That turned Sunday, with temperatures in the low 80s and a southwesterly breeze, into a good day for players who arrived early to get some work in ahead of the year's first major championship. The course was in immaculate condition, although it lost some trees in September when the region was hit by deadly Hurricane Helene.

Past champions are encouraged to bring guests out for a round, and Augusta members played the course in between groups of tournament competitors. Scheffler, the defending champion and the world's top-ranked player, brought his mom as he seeks to join Tiger Woods, Nick Faldo and Jack Nicklaus as the only back-to-back winners at the Masters.

Although he got off to a slow start this year while recovering from surgery to his right hand, which he injured while using a wine glass to make ravioli over Christmas, Scheffler remains the favorite to win his third green jacket, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Second-ranked Rory McIlroy, a two-time winner in 2025 who is seeking to complete the career Grand Slam, has the next-best odds.

Not every practice round Sunday had such high stakes. Tom Watson, who at age 75 only participates in the ceremonial opening tee shot, played with 2004 champion Mike Weir and two guests. After lagging a long putt from the front of the 18th green to tap-in range, Watson shouted, “That's four!”

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

