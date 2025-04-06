Scottie Scheffler enjoys practice round with his mom ahead of bad weather at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler took advantage of ideal, warm conditions on Sunday at the Masters, playing a practice round at Augusta National with his mother, Diane, ahead of some predicted bad weather.

The tournament announced Sunday evening that patron gates would not open as scheduled on Monday because of anticipated heavy rain and thunderstorms. Forecasts called for rainfall of 1 inch or more, and the club cited safety concerns in barring spectators from the course.

That turned Sunday, with temperatures in the low 80s and a southwesterly breeze, into a good day for players who arrived early to get some work in ahead of the year's first major championship. The course was in immaculate condition, although it lost some trees in September when the region was hit by deadly Hurricane Helene.