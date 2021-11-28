ajc logo
X

Scott Mellanby resigns as assistant GM of Montreal Canadiens

Georgia News
39 minutes ago
Scott Mellanby resigned as the assistant general manager of the Montreal Canadiens

MONTREAL (AP) — Scott Mellanby has resigned as the assistant general manager of the Montreal Canadiens.

The Canadiens made the announcement in a release Saturday night without providing additional details.

The team thanked Mellanby, while also indicating it would not comment further.

Mellanby joined the Canadiens as director of player personnel in 2012. He was promoted to assistant general manager under current GM Marc Bergevin in 2014.

Mellanby played 21 seasons in the NHL with the Philadelphia Flyers, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues and Atlanta Thrashers. He had 840 points in 1,431 games. He retired in 2007.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Alec Burks, Evan Fournier spark Knicks past Hawks, 99-90
19m ago
GA Lottery
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Evening' game
3h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top