Scott-Grayson, Auburn women upset No. 21 Georgia 65-60

Auburn led 20-14 after one quarter but Georgia took a 33-30 lead at the half and led by as many as eight in the third quarter. Morrison's layup to open the fourth quarter made it 56-48.

Georgia was 3 of 16 in the fourth quarter and shot 39% (22 of 57) for the game. The Bulldogs were 1 of 6 from 3-point range and 15 of 18 from the foul line but had 21 turnovers.

Auburn had six 3-pointers and shot 41%.

