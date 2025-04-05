Schwellenbach pitches gem, bats comes alive as Braves get first win

The Braves became the last team in the majors to win its first game. No team has made the playoffs following an 0-7 start.

Schwellenbach (1-0) retired Miami’s first 14 batters before Liam Hicks hit a bloop single to left field with two outs in the fifth. The right-hander allowed only two hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts in eight innings.

The Braves led 3-0, scoring three runs off right-hander Max Meyer (0-1) in the third. Ozuna’s double drove in Michael Harris, who had three hits, and Ozzie Albies.

The Braves outhit the Marlins 16-4.

Key moment

A review was needed to confirm Ozuna hit a homer off right-hander George Soriano in the seventh. The ball glanced off center fielder Dane Myers’ glove and bounced off the yellow stripe on the top of the wall. Left fielder Griffin Conine caught the rebound and threw the ball back to the infield as Ozuna completed his celebratory run around the bases.

The review confirmed the home run. Olson followed with his first homer, a shot to right field that carried 434 feet.

Key stat

Schwellenbach threw only 26 balls as he completed eight innings for the first time in his career. Of his 99 pitches, 73 were strikes as the right-hander did not walk a batter.

Up next

Braves RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (0-1) will look for his first win against Miami RHP Cal Quantrill (0-1) on Saturday night.

1 / 19 Atlanta Braves third base Austin Riley (27) hits an RBI single to score Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna during the third inning of the home opener at Truist Park, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Atlanta. The Braves went on to notch a 10-0 victory. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)