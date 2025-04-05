Breaking: Braves win home opener 10-0 against Marlins
Schwellenbach pitches gem, bats comes alive as Braves get first win

Atlanta Braves third base Austin Riley (27) hits an RBI single to score Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna during the third inning of home opener baseball game at Truist Park, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Atlanta Braves third base Austin Riley (27) hits an RBI single to score Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna during the third inning of home opener baseball game at Truist Park, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
45 minutes ago

Spencer Schwellenbach carried a perfect game into the fifth inning, Marcell Ozuna and Matt Olson hit back-to-back homers and the Braves defeated the Miami Marlins 10-0 on Friday night for their long-awaited first win.

Ozuna drove in three runs with three hits. Olson drove in three runs with two hits.

The Braves won their home opener to end a seven-game winless drought, their worst start since losing their first nine in 2016.

The Braves became the last team in the majors to win its first game. No team has made the playoffs following an 0-7 start.

Schwellenbach (1-0) retired Miami’s first 14 batters before Liam Hicks hit a bloop single to left field with two outs in the fifth. The right-hander allowed only two hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts in eight innings.

The Braves led 3-0, scoring three runs off right-hander Max Meyer (0-1) in the third. Ozuna’s double drove in Michael Harris, who had three hits, and Ozzie Albies.

The Braves outhit the Marlins 16-4.

Key moment

A review was needed to confirm Ozuna hit a homer off right-hander George Soriano in the seventh. The ball glanced off center fielder Dane Myers’ glove and bounced off the yellow stripe on the top of the wall. Left fielder Griffin Conine caught the rebound and threw the ball back to the infield as Ozuna completed his celebratory run around the bases.

The review confirmed the home run. Olson followed with his first homer, a shot to right field that carried 434 feet.

Key stat

Schwellenbach threw only 26 balls as he completed eight innings for the first time in his career. Of his 99 pitches, 73 were strikes as the right-hander did not walk a batter.

Up next

Braves RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (0-1) will look for his first win against Miami RHP Cal Quantrill (0-1) on Saturday night.

Atlanta Braves third base Austin Riley (27) hits an RBI single to score Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna during the third inning of the home opener at Truist Park, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Atlanta. The Braves went on to notch a 10-0 victory. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Michael Murray came decked out for the Braves home opener Friday, April 4, 2025.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Jordan Korn and Sam Farmer take a selfie before the Braves home opener on Friday, April 4, 2025.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Crowds line up before the gates open for the Braves home opener on Friday, April 4, 2025.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Fans get excited as the team walks past during the Braves Walk before the home opener Friday, April 4, 2025.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Braves outfielder Michael Harris II gives a signed baseball card back to a fan during the Braves Walk before the home opener on Friday, April 4, 2025.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17-year season ticket holder Ennis Antoine gets excited with the Heavy Hitters before the Braves home opener on Friday, April 4, 2025.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Young fans get excited as the team walks past during the Braves Walk before the home opener Friday, April 4, 2025.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Young fans get excited as the team walks past during the Braves Walk before the home opener Friday, April 4, 2025.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Heavy Hitters march past Trust Park at The Battery before the Braves home opener on Friday, April 4, 2025.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Fans wait for the start of the Braves Walk before the home opener Friday, April 4, 2025.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Brynlee Wood, 4, holds her sister Brielle, 3, as the pair wait for the start of the Braves Walk before the home opener Friday, April 4, 2025.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Heavy Hitters march past Trust Park at The Battery before the Braves home opener on Friday, April 4, 2025.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Victor, from left, Vincent and Jordan Vega wait for the Braves Walk before the home opener Friday, April 4, 2025. The family was visiting Atlanta from California. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Michael Murray came decked out for the Braves home opener Friday, April 4, 2025.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

