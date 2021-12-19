Schwartz, Oduro propel George Mason past Georgia 80-67

Davonte Gaines had 13 points and DeVon Cooper pitched in with 10 points and six assists for the Patriots (6-5).

Gaines scored the first eight points of the game for George Mason. His second 3-pointer in the opening minutes sparked a 14-0 run and left the Patriots leading 19-4 with 13:57 remaining in the first half. Oduro had a three-point play and Schwartz made a 3 in the run. The Patriots' lead never got below six points from there. Xavier Johnson had a career-high nine assists to go with seven rebounds and six points.