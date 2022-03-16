Schwaig named president of Kennesaw State University

The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia on Tuesday named Kathy Schwaig to replace Pamela Whitten who resigned in April to become president of Indiana University.

“Kennesaw State has a strong advocate and leader in Dr. Schwaig, and there is no question about the passion she has for the university and its students, faculty and staff,” Acting Chancellor Teresa MacCartney said in a news release. “As a longtime member of the KSU community, she has been a major part of its journey to become a force for student success in higher education, and I congratulate her on being named president of the institution she loves.”