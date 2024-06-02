Schuemann leads Athletics against the Braves after 4-hit outing

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics play the Atlanta Braves after Max Schuemann had four hits on Saturday in an 11-9 win over the Braves.

Atlanta is 18-12 in home games and 32-24 overall. The Braves have gone 22-8 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Oakland is 24-36 overall and 11-20 on the road. The Athletics have hit 72 total home runs to rank fourth in the majors.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has 11 doubles and 17 home runs for the Braves. Jarred Kelenic is 11-for-33 with three doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Abraham Toro has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 RBI for the Athletics. JJ Bleday is 10-for-41 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Athletics: 4-6, .249 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Braves: Alex Jordan Minter: 15-Day IL (hip), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain)

Athletics: Lucas Erceg: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Muller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: day-to-day (neck), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (foot), Joseph Boyle: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.