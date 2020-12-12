Schools close as Georgia virus infections, deaths rise

The closures were ordered as the number of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 infections in Georgia has soared about 530,000, with probable and confirmed deaths linked to the virus surpassing 10,000, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The agency reported Saturday that more than 37,500 people were being treated for the virus at Georgia hospitals.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that Georgia should begin distributing the first limited doses of a vaccine to hospitals and nursing homes next week. Nursing home residents and health care workers will get the first shots, and Kemp cautioned it will be months before the general public is vaccinated.

Kemp has not mandated wearing masks or imposed other new restrictions in response to the soaring infections. Instead, the Republican governor is urging people to keep wearing masks, avoid large gatherings and maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet (1.8 meters).