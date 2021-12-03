ajc logo
School nutrition manager arrested after meth found at school

5 minutes ago
A school nutrition manager is facing drug charges after authorities say they found methamphetamine at her school and in her car

GROVETOWN, Ga. (AP) — A school nutrition manager is facing drug charges after authorities say they found methamphetamine at her school and in her car.

The employee was arrested this week and is no longer employed at Cedar Ridge Elementary School, The Augusta Chronicle reported.

The Grovetown Department of Public Safety says officers found the methamphetamine in an employee restroom in the kitchen.

Authorities say that sheriff’s deputies also discovered methamphetamine in the center console of her car.

